NFL Star Suspended For 2022 Season For Betting On Games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported.

Pelissero shared a release from the NFL confirming Ridley's suspension minutes after his initial report on Monday (March 7).

The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list.

The NFL said an investigation into the incident uncovered no evidence that Ridley used inside information or that any game was compromised due to his actions, nor that any coach, staff member, teammate or other players were aware of his betting activity at the time.