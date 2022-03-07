One Of The Most Unique Homes In Arizona Is Up For Sale

By Ginny Reese

March 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of Arizona's most unique homes is up for sale in Scottsdale, reported The Sacramento Bee.

This special home has a unique feature that'll definitely help to beat the summer heat. The home is completely underground.

The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,300 square feet of space. The Zillow listing, which can be viewed by clicking here, says that the home is an "earth-shattering subterranean home" that is designed "to create highly efficient living."

The Zillow post says:

"Behind an unassuming horizontal profile is one of the most unique homes in the Valley."

Despite being underground, the home is actually very bright and spacious. The center of the home is a sunken patio with plenty of sunlight and fresh air. The Zillow post explains:

A glorious center courtyard, open to the sky, provides abundant natural light and open air access to nearly every room in the home. A perfect setting for casual living and generous entertaining, this courtyard offers cool plantings and a connection to sun and stars."

So how much does it take to own this special home?

The home is up for grabs for a whopping $2.1 million. according to the Zillow post, however, the home is already pending.

Check out photos of the underground house below, or click here for more photos.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.