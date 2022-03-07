One Of The Most Unique Homes In Arizona Is Up For Sale

One of Arizona's most unique homes is up for sale in Scottsdale, reported The Sacramento Bee.

This special home has a unique feature that'll definitely help to beat the summer heat. The home is completely underground.

The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,300 square feet of space. The Zillow listing, which can be viewed by clicking here, says that the home is an "earth-shattering subterranean home" that is designed "to create highly efficient living."

The Zillow post says:

"Behind an unassuming horizontal profile is one of the most unique homes in the Valley."

Despite being underground, the home is actually very bright and spacious. The center of the home is a sunken patio with plenty of sunlight and fresh air. The Zillow post explains:

A glorious center courtyard, open to the sky, provides abundant natural light and open air access to nearly every room in the home. A perfect setting for casual living and generous entertaining, this courtyard offers cool plantings and a connection to sun and stars."

So how much does it take to own this special home?

The home is up for grabs for a whopping $2.1 million. according to the Zillow post, however, the home is already pending.

Check out photos of the underground house below, or click here for more photos.