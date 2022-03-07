Parmalee, Blanco Brown, & Brooke Eden Make High Energy ACM Awards Debut

Parmalee and Blanco Brown took the stage at the 57th Annual ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, in a high energy perframnce of their 2021 megahit "Just the Way." The musicans were joined by country mainstay Brooke Eden. The group spoke with reporters during rehearsals over the weekend saying they were looking forward to giving the crowd and folks at home a high energy performance, and they sure delivered.

The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from Breland, Brittney Spencer, and others.

