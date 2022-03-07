Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gets Engaged: Report

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg, have reportedly gotten engaged.

Page Six reports fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger revealed the couple's recent engagement while appearing onstage at his inaugural amfAR Gala event in Palm Beach on Saturday (March 5).

Kraft, 80, was initially reported to have began dating Blumberg, 47, in 2019 before the two made their first public appearance together during the French Open in June of that same year.

A source with knowledge told Page Six that Kraft and Blumberg have been engaged for a couple weeks prior to Hilfiger's unexpected announcement over the weekend.

“Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy,” the source said. “[Hilfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience.”

A separate source told Page Six that Blumberg was spotted wearing "a giant rock" during the gala event, which they claimed "looked like it was 10-carats or more...It was as big as some of Bob's Super Bowl rings."

Kraft was previously married to his late wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, from 1963 to her death in 2011.

Kraft is arguably the most successful owner in modern NFL history with the Patriots tying an NFL record for most Super Bowl victories (6), as well as making 10 of their league record 11 Super Bowl appearances since he purchased the franchise in 1994.