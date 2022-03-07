Phoebe Bridgers was one of the many artists who tested out heading back on the road last year, and it must've gone well because she just announced a massive tour later this year that will see her play North America, the UK and Europe throughout the spring and summer months.

The long trek kicks off on April 13 in Phoenix before Bridgers' Coachella appearances and runs until August 28, where she'll play the Ain't No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.

Bridgers' announcement was short and sweet. "see you soon :’)" she captioned a picture of the tour poster. Like last year, the run is being billed as the Reunion Tour. See her post and a full list of dates below.