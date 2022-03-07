Phoebe Bridgers Announces Massive North American Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 7, 2022
Phoebe Bridgers was one of the many artists who tested out heading back on the road last year, and it must've gone well because she just announced a massive tour later this year that will see her play North America, the UK and Europe throughout the spring and summer months.
The long trek kicks off on April 13 in Phoenix before Bridgers' Coachella appearances and runs until August 28, where she'll play the Ain't No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.
Bridgers' announcement was short and sweet. "see you soon :’)" she captioned a picture of the tour poster. Like last year, the run is being billed as the Reunion Tour. See her post and a full list of dates below.
Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour Dates
4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA
4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA
5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV
5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT
5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX
5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX
5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL
5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL
5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL
5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY
5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO
6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE
6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI
6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON
6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC
6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME
6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC
6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC
6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ
6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY
6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland
6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK
6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK
6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK
6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark
7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium
7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands
7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy
7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain
7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal
7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic
7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France
7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK
7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA
8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA
8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC
8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA
8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR
8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA
8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA