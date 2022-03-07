Tennessee Lawmaker Resigns Amid Federal Investigation

A Tennessee lawmaker accused of wire fraud has resigned from her position in the Tennessee General Assembly.

On Monday (March 7), Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixson) resigned from the Tennessee House of Representatives, effective immediately. Smith, who represented portions of Hamilton County until her resignation, was elected in 2018 but now faces federal charges of wire fraud, per WKRN.

Smith was charged with wire fraud and scheming to defraud the citizens of Tennessee, according to federal paperwork filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee. She reportedly offered mail and consulting services to other representatives under the fake name "Matthew Phoenix." Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren are also referenced in the paperwork, alleging they both profited from the earnings.

Following news of Smith's resignation, House Speaker Cameron Sexton released a statement, calling it a "sad day for all who know" the now-former representative.

"More than a year ago, federal authorities started an investigation into public corruption. Today's news and the ultimate resignation of Rep. Smith is a sad day for all who know her. I commend the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their diligence, hard work, and dedication throughout this investigation. It is clear in the charging documents that certain individuals used their official capacity to target General Assembly members and the Republican Caucus by using a fake company to siphon off money illegally and deceptively. I will continue to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the investigation continues which has been the case since I became speaker in 2019."

Sexton added that he wound't comment further on the case as the FBI is continuing its investigation and pursuit "to stop public corruption."

Smith will appear before a federal judge on Tuesday (March 8) where she is expected to plead guilty, News Channel 5 reports. If convicted, she could potentially face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.