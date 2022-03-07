Thomas Rhett Wants Summer To Slow Down In 2022 ACM Awards Performance

Thomas Rhett hit the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards for a performance of one of his newest songs.

Rhett is preparing to drop his newest album, Where We Started, on April 1. He has already shared some of the new tracks, including "Angels," "Church Boots" and "Slow Down Summer," which he performed at the ACMs Monday (March 7) night.

Starting the song by sharing his skills on the piano, he sings about wishing summer wouldn't end so he doesn't have to let go of the one he loves: "Why couldn't you slow down, summer? Just wait a minute, we weren't finished. Can we just hold on to each other?"

Rhett may be nominated ACM Awards but his daughters don't seem to care — which he said is his "favorite part."

"They take so much pressure off me so often," he said in a statement, shared by his record label. "I just love the fact that to them, dad just plays guitar every now and then. It's a very grounding experience and I'm so grateful for it."

Rhett and wife Laura Akins recently welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, back in November. She joins her older sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 2. He recently opened up about what it's like having four young children in an adorable video. While he and Akins don't play on any new additions in the near future, they are considering adopting again.

Rhett is one of many country artists set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival this May. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).