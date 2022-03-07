Tyler Perry Tapped To Deliver Emory University Commencement Address

Tyler Perry already has a long list of accomplishments within the entertainment industry, but in May he will deliver a commencement address to graduates of Emory University.

According to WWLTV, actor, director and producer Perry, a native of New Orleans, will deliver the keynote address on the Emory Quadrangle for the spring commencement ceremony on May 9. The commencement will be a ticketed even for 2022 graduates and their guests, but the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

"Tyler Perry is a visionary creative force — writing, directing, producing and performing in plays, films and TV shows that move, entertain and inspire," Gregory Fenves, Emory President, said in a statement. "Equally impressive are his endeavors as a philanthropist, humanitarian and social justice advocate. Whether funding scholarships for talented students, covering the grocery bills of elderly Atlanta residents, or supporting global disaster relief, he is renowned for creating opportunities and giving back to his community."

While at the school to deliver the speech, he will also receive an honorary doctor of letters degree, joining two others getting the honorary titles: Louise Glenn and Sally Yates. Glenn is a founding member of The Wilber & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, helping advance its work in cancer research, civil and human rights, and health and wellness, the news outlet reports. Yates previously served as the acting U.S. Attorney General and was the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.