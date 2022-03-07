WATCH: Dad Saves 4-Year-Old Son As Car Rams Into Aurora Donut Shop

Surveillance video caught the heart-stopping moment a father pulled his 4-year-old son out of harm's way inside a donut shop, The Huffington Post reports. Allan Taylor and his son, Zane, were standing at the counter of City Donuts in Aurora, Colorado, waiting for their sweet tweets.

"We come here every other Saturday and Sunday, it’s our ritual over the last two years," Taylor told KDVR. "I was paying and doing what I always do, I glance at him and make sure he’s fine, and when I glanced I saw the car coming through the door."

The vehicle was heading right for the boy, too. With quick reflexes, Taylor dove and grabbed Zane -- both of them narrowly escaping the vehicle's path. The footage shows the car smashing through the donut shop's storefront.