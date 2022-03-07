WATCH: Dad Saves 4-Year-Old Son As Car Rams Into Aurora Donut Shop
By Zuri Anderson
March 7, 2022
Surveillance video caught the heart-stopping moment a father pulled his 4-year-old son out of harm's way inside a donut shop, The Huffington Post reports. Allan Taylor and his son, Zane, were standing at the counter of City Donuts in Aurora, Colorado, waiting for their sweet tweets.
"We come here every other Saturday and Sunday, it’s our ritual over the last two years," Taylor told KDVR. "I was paying and doing what I always do, I glance at him and make sure he’s fine, and when I glanced I saw the car coming through the door."
The vehicle was heading right for the boy, too. With quick reflexes, Taylor dove and grabbed Zane -- both of them narrowly escaping the vehicle's path. The footage shows the car smashing through the donut shop's storefront.
Surveillance video from inside City Donuts in Aurora shows the moment a stolen car crashed into the business Saturday morning. A father and his 4-year-old child sustained minor injuries https://t.co/yDFQpKLmX8 pic.twitter.com/U4n1Cc8b2F— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) February 27, 2022
"It was hitting me as I was grabbing him," the dad recalled the harrowing incident.
Both father and son suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene, according to reporters. It turned out the car was stolen, and the suspects fled the scene following the crash. Authorities are still looking for them.
Despite the scary incident, a bright spot came out of the mess. Kirk Manzanares, a consultant for City Donuts who witnessed the incident, says Zane can have a free donut every Saturday for life.