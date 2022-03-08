Ann Wilson Debuts 'Missionary Man' Eurythmics Cover

Fierce Bliss is set to be released on April 29th, and showcases 11 songs — including originals co-written by Wilson, as well as some covers and collaborations like Queen's "Love Of My Life" which features Vince Gill.

The album was introduced to fans via its lead single, "Greed," and Ann said of the song in a note on social media, "'Greed' is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE, Whether it be money, sex, power, or ecstasy. It fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you're caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments. People who claim to have made every decision from the root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, are lying. I think everybody who ventures into the music industry hoping for a career with big successes, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry."

And in a statement shared to her official website, Ann explained of how Fierce Bliss came together, "I had originally intended to go into any old studio, record a few songs and see what I had, but Fierce Bliss quickly took on a life of its own. We went into the famous Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studio… and all of a sudden, where there was no record before, I magically had eleven cool songs that I really liked. It's a super cool record with lots of energy and vibe."