Ann Wilson Debuts 'Missionary Man' Eurythmics Cover
By Taylor Fields
March 8, 2022
Ann Wilson is dropping her new album, Fierce Bliss, at the end of April, but is giving fans another taste of the forthcoming record via its latest offering, "Missionary Man" - a cover of Eurythmics' 1980s hit. The song debuted exclusively across iHeartMedia stations across the country.
In a statement, Wilson said of the song, "This was a thrilling song to sing! A great big production with gospel singers and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Guitar. A giant tip of the hat to Eurythmics as we bring the song into the 21st century. A good song with a great message lives forever!"
Listen to Wilson's "Missionary Man" on iHeartRadio via the Classic Rock Channel.
Fierce Bliss is set to be released on April 29th, and showcases 11 songs — including originals co-written by Wilson, as well as some covers and collaborations like Queen's "Love Of My Life" which features Vince Gill.
The album was introduced to fans via its lead single, "Greed," and Ann said of the song in a note on social media, "'Greed' is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE, Whether it be money, sex, power, or ecstasy. It fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you're caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments. People who claim to have made every decision from the root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, are lying. I think everybody who ventures into the music industry hoping for a career with big successes, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry."
And in a statement shared to her official website, Ann explained of how Fierce Bliss came together, "I had originally intended to go into any old studio, record a few songs and see what I had, but Fierce Bliss quickly took on a life of its own. We went into the famous Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studio… and all of a sudden, where there was no record before, I magically had eleven cool songs that I really liked. It's a super cool record with lots of energy and vibe."