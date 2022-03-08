Apple Unveils New Budget iPhone SE During "Peek Performance" Event

Apple unveiled a new budget iPhone SE during its "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday (March 8). The new phone supports 5G and comes equipped with the A15 Bionic, the fastest CPU ever put in a smartphone.

Apple said that the new 4.7-inch phone is built for efficiency to boost battery life and supports fast charging using Qi-certified chargers.

The phone boasts a newly designed "12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode."

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at $429. It will be available in three colors, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

"iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we've built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do."