Baby Tate Was 'Literally Bawling' Her Eyes Out After Rihanna DM

Baby Tate shared some of the most influential women in her life and career in recognition of International Women’s Day.

Among these women were none other than Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

The rapper revealed her experience receiving a DM from Rihanna for the first time with HipHopDX.

“Rihanna is a big one for me,” she said of her inspirations. “I’m extremely appreciative of her support of me. And working with Savage X Fenty, but also, when she DM-ed me. I was literally balling my eyes out, like actually crying in the back of an Uber. Just getting those words of encouragement from her, someone I’ve always seen as such a strong woman and I don’t fricking care attitude, and that’s something that I kind of embody as well. So her, I love that. The first words Rihanna said to me, she said in all caps, ‘YO, F*CK THEM ALL.’ And I was literally crying.”

The heartwarming moment Baby Tate shared with Rihanna came after her October 2021 performance at AfroPunk festival. After social media trolls flooded Baby Tate’s timeline with negative remarks about her body image, she was given the opportunity to become an ambassador for the Savage X Fenty brand.

Baby Tate also cited her mother, soul musician Dionne Farris, and Nicki Minaj as inspirations.

She recalled the time Nick Minaj reposted her viral 'Megatron Challenge' on social media back in 2019, and how much that recognition meant to her.

"Getting that recognition from Nicki Minaj was freaking crazy for me because that’s someone that I’ve looked up to and been inspired by since I was 14 years old. So, that was definitely the biggest moment for me,” she explained.

Watch the full interview below.