Bob Dylan Announces New Book That Features Essays About Other Artists

Bob Dylan is back with his first book in nearly 20 years. The famed singer-songwriter announced The Philosophy of Modern Song, a book that comprises 60 essays written about songs by other artists including Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and Nina Simone.

In the prose, “[Dylan] analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” explains a press release.

The Philosophy of Modern Song will be published by Simon & Schuster, whose president and CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement: "The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time. The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

According to the press release, Dylan's been working on this project since 2010.

His last book was 2004's Chronicles Vol. 1, and in 2016 the musician won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Philosophy of Modern Song is slated for a November 8 publish date and can be preordered here.