Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated Due To Complications

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders revealed he had two toes on his left foot amputated following a recent medical setback.

Sanders, 54, who currently serves as the head coach of the Jackson State University, revealed that blood clots stemming from a previous surgery led to the amputation during the episode of his Barstool Sports episodic documentary Coach Prime set to air on Tuesday (March 8) evening, the Associated Press reports.

Sanders was hospitalized for about a month during the 2021 college football season, which saw the Tigers finish with an 11-2 record and win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

The two-time Super Bowl champion had initially underwent a procedure on a dislocated toe with an inflamed nerve in September, which saw him use a golf cart and crutches during practice and a push scooter on the sideline during games.

Sanders revealed that his toes began to darken under the bandages while he attempted to heal from the procedure.

“They were talking about the amputation of toes,” Sanders said in the tease shared by Barstool Sports. “Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life.”

Sanders then underwent several surgical procedures and developed a femoral arterial blood clot, as well as experiencing compartment syndrome, which caused his leg to swell up and led to doctors needing to flay it open to drain fluid.

The 54-year-old would later have his big toe and a second toe amputated following the procedures.

You can watch the latest episode of Coach Prime live on Barstool Sports' website at 8:00 p.m. ET.