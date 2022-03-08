Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion Tease The 'Sweetest' Collaboration
By Yashira C.
March 8, 2022
Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating at last!
The duo has been teasing their new song "Sweetest Pie" on Instagram as of yesterday (March 7) with a release date set for this Friday, March 11th.
Dua shared a short 12-second clip of the new song, featuring a collage of Megan and Dua in the background seemingly messaging back and forth. Megan took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself and Dua on various desserts including cake, and a solo photo of Megan with hair resembling an ice cream cone with sprinkles. "5 DAYS UNTIL THIS SERVE🍦", the caption of the photo of her donning the hairdo reads.
See the clip of the new song below.
The stars both shared what seems to be the album art for the single on their Instagrams, featuring close-ups of Megan and Dua in full glam with the title "Sweetest Pie" written across.
"🍒 SWEETEST PIE 🍒 @theestallion 🍒 THIS FRIDAY 🍒 11TH MARCH 🍒 PRE-SAVE VIA LINK IN BIO 🍒" reads Dua's caption while Megan's post reads "SWEETEST PIE 🥧 3/11@dualipa."
See the post below.
Dua Lipa has had a big year already, currently on her Future Nostalgia tour and having released her new podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.