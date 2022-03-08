Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion Tease The 'Sweetest' Collaboration

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating at last!

The duo has been teasing their new song "Sweetest Pie" on Instagram as of yesterday (March 7) with a release date set for this Friday, March 11th.

Dua shared a short 12-second clip of the new song, featuring a collage of Megan and Dua in the background seemingly messaging back and forth. Megan took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself and Dua on various desserts including cake, and a solo photo of Megan with hair resembling an ice cream cone with sprinkles. "5 DAYS UNTIL THIS SERVE🍦", the caption of the photo of her donning the hairdo reads.

See the clip of the new song below.