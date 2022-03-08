Kelly Clarkson Is Stunned To Learn These Things Were Invented By Women

Kelly Clarkson needs you to know about one of her favorite F words: “Females. Get your mind out of the gutter,” the pop icon said in a segment on her talkshow dedicated to highlighting trailblazing women to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Clarkson was along for the ride as she revealed some of the most inventions created by women on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Without knowing the full list ahead of time, Clarkson was as baffled as some viewers as she shared her genuine reactions to some of the brightest women in history: “Get ready to be inspired and maybe learn something new because these next few minutes are going to be completely dedicated to one of my favorite F words: Females. Get your mind out of the gutter.”

Of course, Clarkson included a shoutout to legendary women throughout history, including Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Michelle Obama. She also delved into the details of a few “women who changed the world with their inventions,” including some that might surprise you. Clarkson, for example, exclaimed “What?! The computer was from a woman? Did you know this?! Women are so cool… That’s really rad.”

Clarkson discover that women are also credited with inventing caller ID, windshield wipers, the dishwasher, beer, wireless transmission technology and bulletproof fiber. Clarkson closed the segment, encouraging women, “let’s continue to change the world, as we do.”

Learn these jaw-dropping facts about some of the biggest female trailblazers in history here: