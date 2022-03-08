Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Dramatic New Look, Says 'Evil Uzi' Is Back

By Yashira C.

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed a new look to accompany his new music project The Pink Tape.

The Philadelphia-based rapper has reinvented himself a number of times throughout his many chapters. Most recently, the rapper got a rare pink diamond pierced to the middle of his forehead, with many reports claiming that the gem cost Uzi over $24 million. Uzi has shared yet another dramatic new look, changing his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram and showing off his new spiky hairstyle alongside the diamond.

The photos see him sticking out his tongue and sporting a punk rock look with his spiked hair.

See the photos below.

Lil Uzi announced the return of "evil Uzi" over the weekend, also telling his fans that he doesn't want to look like anybody else.

He went on to tease the cover artwork for his upcoming projectThe Pink Tape.

"Woke up back that evil Uzi," the rapper wrote on Instagram Stories on March 5. "Oh yea, it's alot of people who thought I was done and prayed every night that they would take my spot. Boy oh boy just fasten your seatbelts. Oh sh*t I almost forgot, y'all dress funny. I don't wanna look like nobody."

See the stories below.

