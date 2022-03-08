Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Dramatic New Look, Says 'Evil Uzi' Is Back

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed a new look to accompany his new music project The Pink Tape.

The Philadelphia-based rapper has reinvented himself a number of times throughout his many chapters. Most recently, the rapper got a rare pink diamond pierced to the middle of his forehead, with many reports claiming that the gem cost Uzi over $24 million. Uzi has shared yet another dramatic new look, changing his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram and showing off his new spiky hairstyle alongside the diamond.

The photos see him sticking out his tongue and sporting a punk rock look with his spiked hair.

See the photos below.