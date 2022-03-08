Married Florida Couple Had Their Throats Slashed While Riding Their Bikes

Authorities in Florida are hunting for a killer who brutally murdered a married couple riding their bikes. The Daytona Beach Police Department said that Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were riding home from Bike Week festivities when they were attacked by an unknown assailant.

A passerby found the body of Terry facedown in the street, while Brenda's body was on its back on a grassy knoll on the side of the road.

At first, authorities thought they may have been the victims of a hit-and-run. However, when investigators examined the bodies, they realized the couple had been murdered with their throats slashed and multiple stab wounds on their bodies.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Chief Jakari Young said. "We can't rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged."

Young said they have very little information about the suspect or the motive for the attack. The only information they have released is the suspect was wearing light-colored or white pants and had a backpack.

"We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case," said Young. "I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims."

The shocking crime has left people living in the quiet neighborhood terrified.

"My wife is not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now. And obviously, it was a man and a woman, so it makes you think even the both of us. How safe is our neighborhood?" Donald Sears, who lives down the street, told WRBW.