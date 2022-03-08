Six Teens Charged In Drive-By School Shooting That Left One Teenager Dead

Authorities in Des Moines, Iowa, have arrested six teenagers allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting outside of East High School on Monday (March 7).

The shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead and two women, ages 16 and 18, critically injured. Police said that the boy did not attend East High School but was the target of the shooting, which happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Both victims remain hospitalized. The 16-year-old has improved and is in serious condition, while the 18-year-old is still in critical condition.

Authorities managed to track down and arrest the six suspects within several hours of the shooting.

The six teens were each charged as adults with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. They were identified as:

Octavio Lopez , 17

, 17 Nyang Chamdual , 14

, 14 Manuel Buezo , 16

, 16 Romero Perdomo , 16

, 16 Alex Perdomo , 15

, 15 Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target," said Sgt. Paul Parizek, the spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

School officials said that grief counselors would be available for students.

"Our entire community is in mourning right now," Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart said. "We do not have young lives to spare in Des Moines."