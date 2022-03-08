The Muppets Band Electric Mayhem Is Getting Its Own Show

Electric Mayhem has been The Muppets' backing band forever, but now Dr. Teeth, Animal and the rest of the group will finally be in the forefront. Disney+ has announced a new show called The Muppets Mayhem, which focuses around the rock band recording its debut album.

Lilly Singh also stars in the series as Nora, a junior A&R executive “tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band,” according to a press release. The plot centers around the band — singer-keyboardist Dr. Teeth, drummer Animal, singer-bassist Floyd Pepper, singer-guitarist Janice, saxophonist Zoot, and trumpeter Lips — as it sets out to finally record its first album more than 45 years after making its debut on Jim Henson’s 1975 Sesame Street spinoff The Muppet Show.

With young Nora by their side, viewers can expect a wild ride as the veteran rockers try to navigate the music industry of the 21st century.

Though the band may be oblivious to what's hip these days, it does at least have a Twitter account. "Can you picture THIS? Get ready for #TheMuppetsMayhem, an all-new Original series that am, is, and shall henceforth be starring we — Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem! Rock out with us, and our very groovy pal @Lilly Singh, on @DisneyPlus, baby" the announcement reads. Check it out below.