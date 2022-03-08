Julia Tuttle, The Businesswoman Who Founded Miami: 5 Things To Know

Julia Tuttle was a visionary for her time. With dreams of establishing a city on the warm coast of South Florida, she made it happen by being the first, and so far only, woman to be the founder of a major American city -- Miami. Thanks to her business sense and persistence, she left behind an enduring legacy.

Get to know the Miami founder better with these five facts:

Why She Moved To The Florida Area

In 1875, the Cleveland, Ohio woman visited her father's orange grove in the Biscayne Bay area and fell in love with the region. It wasn't until the 1886 death of her husband, Frederick Tuttle, that she decided to move to South Florida for "the delicate health" of her two children, Frances and Henry.

Her Citrus Crops Was The Beginning

Tuttle bought a huge citrus plantation in the area before she made her big move in the late 1880s. Most of Florida suffered terrible winter freezes in 1984 and 1985, virtually destroying citrus crops and new trees throughout the state. Tuttle's crops were spared due to the mild climate of South Florida, leaving her oranges the only thing on the market.

The businesswoman would send a particular rail mogul some of her citrus flowers as proof that the area is worth visiting.

Her Ties To Henry Flagler, The "Father Of Miami"