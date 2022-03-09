14-Year-Old Charged After Putting Belt Around Gym Teacher's Neck

By Bill Galluccio

March 9, 2022

Domestic violence
Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting his gym teacher. The boy, a student at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington, snuck up behind his teacher while she was instructing the class, wrapped his belt around her neck, and pulled back.

The teacher managed to turn around and remove the belt from her neck before running to her office to call for help. By the time police arrived, the student and teacher had been separated.

While the teacher was not injured in the attack, the responding officers wrote that she was "visibly shaken up with red eyes and still crying on and off."

One of the other students in the class told officers that the boy asked about using his belt on the teacher and noted that he told the teacher that "it was a joke" when she asked him why he tried to choke her.

"I was being dumb taking my belt and messing with the gym teacher by putting it over her head and pulling it back up," the teen told the officers.

The student was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile with second-degree attempted assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released to his parents.

