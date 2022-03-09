Alicia Keys Opens Up About New Book 'Girl On Fire'

Alicia Keys is opening up about her new coming-of-age graphic novel Girl on Fire and what it means to find "the strength within."

According to publisher Harper Collins, Girl on Fire follows 14-year-old Lolo Wright as she discovers her hidden powers in a tale about "finding the strength within when your whole world changes in an instant." The graphic novel, which came out March 1, was co-written by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Girl on Fire" herself said she's been working on her novel for the last five years.

"This has been a long process to get it all together, how we want it and to find the find the perfect illustrator and to really find the right partnership and finish the whole story," she said. "So, it takes time, and, you know it's a blessing obviously, that it's here today and I'm so excited about it."

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer took to Instagram to announced her long-awaited book was finally available.

"I love EVERYTHING about this story!! What I love most is the journey! How can a song be so powerful!??" she said, adding, "Get ready to discover that there's more then what you even imagined inside of you!"