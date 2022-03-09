Alicia Keys Opens Up About New Book 'Girl On Fire'
By Sarah Tate
March 9, 2022
Alicia Keys is opening up about her new coming-of-age graphic novel Girl on Fire and what it means to find "the strength within."
According to publisher Harper Collins, Girl on Fire follows 14-year-old Lolo Wright as she discovers her hidden powers in a tale about "finding the strength within when your whole world changes in an instant." The graphic novel, which came out March 1, was co-written by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Girl on Fire" herself said she's been working on her novel for the last five years.
"This has been a long process to get it all together, how we want it and to find the find the perfect illustrator and to really find the right partnership and finish the whole story," she said. "So, it takes time, and, you know it's a blessing obviously, that it's here today and I'm so excited about it."
The "If I Ain't Got You" singer took to Instagram to announced her long-awaited book was finally available.
"I love EVERYTHING about this story!! What I love most is the journey! How can a song be so powerful!??" she said, adding, "Get ready to discover that there's more then what you even imagined inside of you!"
Keys said her two sons, 11-year-old Egypt and 7-year-old Genesis, whom she shares with husband Swizz Beatz, are really loving the new graphic novel, especially her eldest.
"Egypt is 11, so he's really into it and he can read everything himself. He goes in a little corner and just kind of gets lost in the books. So, he really loves it," she said. "I think sometimes we put the word 'girl' in something and all of a sudden everyone thinks it can only be read by girls and that's it. That's definitely not the case. This story about Lolo is really relatable."