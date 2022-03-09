Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Reunite: See The Pics
By Yashira C.
March 9, 2022
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have reunited!
In photos posted to Instagram, the singers shared their experiences seeing each other again.
The Victorious co-stars hadn't seen each other in a while, according to Liz's caption, "Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS."
Victorious aired on Nickelodeon for three years from 2010 to 2013.
The Dynasty star shared a carousel of photos including palm trees, dinner, and air travel - showing that the duo is on vacation somewhere.
Also shared was a video of Ariana and Liz having a blast doing karaoke together, a video of Liz doing archery and getting a bulls-eye, and of course a stunning selfie of them both.
Scroll through Liz's post below.
Ariana also shared photos of her great time with Liz. Her Instagram stories were filled with photos of Liz alongside affectionate hearts and crying emojis. "I love you so much," said the text on one of her stories of them together.
"home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)" Ariana said in her Instagram post.
Her version of their time together included photos with an airplane view, dogs, friends, and of course more photos of the former co-stars.
Scroll through Ariana's post below.