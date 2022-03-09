Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Reunite: See The Pics

By Yashira C.

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have reunited!

In photos posted to Instagram, the singers shared their experiences seeing each other again.

The Victorious co-stars hadn't seen each other in a while, according to Liz's caption, "Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS."

Victorious aired on Nickelodeon for three years from 2010 to 2013.

The Dynasty star shared a carousel of photos including palm trees, dinner, and air travel - showing that the duo is on vacation somewhere.

Also shared was a video of Ariana and Liz having a blast doing karaoke together, a video of Liz doing archery and getting a bulls-eye, and of course a stunning selfie of them both.

Scroll through Liz's post below.

Ariana also shared photos of her great time with Liz. Her Instagram stories were filled with photos of Liz alongside affectionate hearts and crying emojis. "I love you so much," said the text on one of her stories of them together.

"home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)" Ariana said in her Instagram post.

Her version of their time together included photos with an airplane view, dogs, friends, and of course more photos of the former co-stars.

Scroll through Ariana's post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.