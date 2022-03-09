Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Reunite: See The Pics

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have reunited!

In photos posted to Instagram, the singers shared their experiences seeing each other again.

The Victorious co-stars hadn't seen each other in a while, according to Liz's caption, "Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS."

Victorious aired on Nickelodeon for three years from 2010 to 2013.

The Dynasty star shared a carousel of photos including palm trees, dinner, and air travel - showing that the duo is on vacation somewhere.

Also shared was a video of Ariana and Liz having a blast doing karaoke together, a video of Liz doing archery and getting a bulls-eye, and of course a stunning selfie of them both.

Scroll through Liz's post below.