Avril Lavigne Reveals The Surprising Way Shania Twain Helped Her Career
By Katrina Nattress
March 9, 2022
Avril Lavigne is considered "pop punk royalty" to younger artists, so it may come as a surprise that she credits Shania Twain for her successful career. During a conversation with Rico Nasty for AltPress, Lavigne recalled the "crazy story" of how the country legend helped her feel comfortable performing.
"I met Shania Twain when I was 14. This is before I had a record deal or anything. I won a f**king contest at a local radio station to sing onstage with her," she explained. "I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada. She gave me an opportunity to get up onstage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career. And she’s someone I’ve stayed in touch with. I did an interview with her the other day. She’s so epic — like her songwriting, writing from a woman’s perspective about things we go through."
Another perhaps surprising influence is Alanis Morissette. "I’d say an early influence, someone I’m inspired by, is Alanis Morissette," Lavigne revealed. "What I thought was really cool about her is that she didn’t hold back, lyrically. She was just angry, and had so much angst, and she just fu**ing put it right out there. She didn’t care. Looking back, I feel like she was huge and helped me realize that you don’t have to be prim and proper, or perfect, or say all the right things. If you’re f**king over it, or an angsty teenager, just get it out. Say it like it is."
"Those two were quite inspiring throughout my life and had a real impact," she added.
Lavigne took part in the iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture special to celebrate International Women's Day. See more of what inspired her and how she inspires others here.