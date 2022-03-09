Avril Lavigne Reveals The Surprising Way Shania Twain Helped Her Career

Avril Lavigne is considered "pop punk royalty" to younger artists, so it may come as a surprise that she credits Shania Twain for her successful career. During a conversation with Rico Nasty for AltPress, Lavigne recalled the "crazy story" of how the country legend helped her feel comfortable performing.

"I met Shania Twain when I was 14. This is before I had a record deal or anything. I won a f**king contest at a local radio station to sing onstage with her," she explained. "I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada. She gave me an opportunity to get up onstage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career. And she’s someone I’ve stayed in touch with. I did an interview with her the other day. She’s so epic — like her songwriting, writing from a woman’s perspective about things we go through."

Another perhaps surprising influence is Alanis Morissette. "I’d say an early influence, someone I’m inspired by, is Alanis Morissette," Lavigne revealed. "What I thought was really cool about her is that she didn’t hold back, lyrically. She was just angry, and had so much angst, and she just fu**ing put it right out there. She didn’t care. Looking back, I feel like she was huge and helped me realize that you don’t have to be prim and proper, or perfect, or say all the right things. If you’re f**king over it, or an angsty teenager, just get it out. Say it like it is."

"Those two were quite inspiring throughout my life and had a real impact," she added.

