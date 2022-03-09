Black Panther Director Wrongly Accused Of Robbing Atlanta Bank

Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler was wrongfully accused of robbing an Atlanta bank.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department obtained by TMZ, Coogler, who has been in Georgia filming the sequel to Black Panther, was mistaken as a robber by a bank teller when he tried to make a large withdrawal from a Bank of America.

The report states that on January 7, Coogler entered a Bank of America wearing sunglasses and a COVID face mask. He handed the bank teller, who is described as a pregnant black woman, a slip that said, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet."

The note led to the teller thinking it was a robbery and the cops were called.

When the Atlanta police officers arrived, they detained two people outside waiting for Coogler and arrested him inside the bank.

After investigating, police say the entire incident was a mistake.

The police report states that when the bank teller made the transaction on her computer, it triggered an alert. She told her boss that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank and that's when 911 was called.

The report also noted that Coogler asked for all of the badge numbers of the responding officers once he and the two others were released.

"This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on." Coogler told TMZ.