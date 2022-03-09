Disney's 'Turning Red' Will Give You All The Feels

By Taylor Fields

March 10, 2022

Disney and Pixar's new animated film Turning Red is hitting screens on March 11th and fans will be able to watch via Disney+.

Turning Red is about a math-loving 13-year-old, Meilin "Mei" Lee, who is astonishingly ambitious and utterly unafraid of being herself. With her flute skills and academic hustle, Mei is one cool, educated young lady. This totally rad middle schooler and her three closest friends share secret handshakes, environmental protests, and a love for the most incredible boy band of all time, 4*Town. Most importantly the girls love each other through thick and thin, even when things get a little hairy.

Watch the Disney & Pixar's Turning Red trailer below and stream the movie on March 11th on Disney+

Along the lines of the movie and Mei's love for her favorite boyband 4*Town, iHeartRadio is sending one lucky person to see the ultimate boyband, New Kids On The Block, as well as Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley at their "Mixtape Tour" stop in a new contest.

The lucky winner will fly to Las Vegas to see "The Mixtape Tour" at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay where they will get up close to all the action with special front row Barstool Seats. They'll also head backstage to meet NKOTB and Salt-N-Pepa and remember the night forever in a special photo with the bands.

For your chance to win, open the free iHeartRadio App and listen to New Kids On The Block Radio, Salt-N-Pepa Radio, En Vogue Radio or Rick Astley Radio.

