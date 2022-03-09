Disney's 'Turning Red' Will Give You All The Feels

Disney and Pixar's new animated film Turning Red is hitting screens on March 11th and fans will be able to watch via Disney+.

Turning Red is about a math-loving 13-year-old, Meilin "Mei" Lee, who is astonishingly ambitious and utterly unafraid of being herself. With her flute skills and academic hustle, Mei is one cool, educated young lady. This totally rad middle schooler and her three closest friends share secret handshakes, environmental protests, and a love for the most incredible boy band of all time, 4*Town. Most importantly the girls love each other through thick and thin, even when things get a little hairy.

Watch the Disney & Pixar's Turning Red trailer below and stream the movie on March 11th on Disney+