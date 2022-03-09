Drinking One Beer Or Glass Of Wine Daily May Lead To Brain Shrinkage

By Jason Hall

March 9, 2022

A new study has linked moderate consumption of alcohol to brain shrinkage.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications on March 4, found that any amount of daily alcohol intake could accelerate the decline in the size of the brain -- which shrinks naturally over time -- and lead to a more rabid decline in memory, decision making and other functions, even in moderation, USA TODAY reports.

Researchers in the United Kingdom observed the MRIs of more than 36,000 middle-aged individuals and grouped them by their daily alcohol consumption and found that the amount of alcohol consumed coincided with a decline in brain volume, regardless of differing factors.

Researchers reported a 50-year-old who consumed at least half a beer or half a glass of wine daily was shown to have brain shrinkage equal to aging at a rate of two years.

Individuals who drank more -- at least one daily beer or glass of wine -- were reported to have aged three and a half years, according to the study.

People who consumed four drinks daily compared to those who didn't drink at all were reported to have experienced a brain aging rate of 10 years.

The individuals who didn't drink or consumed half of a beer daily were still linked to a smaller brain volume, though only aging a half year more.

You can read the full study here.

