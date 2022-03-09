Indiana Teen Gets Stuck In Tree After Rescuing Cat

In an unfortunate turn of events, a local teenager found himself needing a rescue after attempting to rescue a cat from a tree.

The 17-year-old, identified as Owen, was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side when he spotted the cat, reported NBC New York. That's when he attempted to climb 35 feet into the tree to rescue the animal.

According to battalion chief and the department's spokeswoman Rita Reith, the teen told firefighters that "he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety." She added, "While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree- his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down."

The teen was rescued and checked out by medics. He only had a few scrapes and was released to his parents.

The cat remained in the tree.

The Indianapolis Fire Department wrote about the rescue on Twitter:

"In all it took about 1 hour after Tac Team 14 arrival at Holliday Park to bring Owen down to safety at 6:36 PM. He was checked by IEMS Medic 32 & deemed perfectly fine was released w/ approval of his parents. The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down."