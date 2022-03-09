Indiana Teen Gets Stuck In Tree After Rescuing Cat
By Ginny Reese
March 9, 2022
In an unfortunate turn of events, a local teenager found himself needing a rescue after attempting to rescue a cat from a tree.
The 17-year-old, identified as Owen, was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side when he spotted the cat, reported NBC New York. That's when he attempted to climb 35 feet into the tree to rescue the animal.
According to battalion chief and the department's spokeswoman Rita Reith, the teen told firefighters that "he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety." She added, "While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree- his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down."
The teen was rescued and checked out by medics. He only had a few scrapes and was released to his parents.
The cat remained in the tree.
The Indianapolis Fire Department wrote about the rescue on Twitter:
"In all it took about 1 hour after Tac Team 14 arrival at Holliday Park to bring Owen down to safety at 6:36 PM. He was checked by IEMS Medic 32 & deemed perfectly fine was released w/ approval of his parents. The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down."
In all it took about 1 hour after Tac Team 14 arrival at Holliday Park to bring Owen down to safety at 6:36 PM. He was checked by IEMS Medic 32 & deemed perfectly fine was released w/ approval of his parents. The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down pic.twitter.com/dxAlh7cXuV— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 6, 2022
4:37 PM #IFD Tactical Rescue 14 was dispatched to Holliday Park on Spring Mill Rd after a young man found himself stuck in a tree while trying to rescue a cat. 17 y/o Owen, told FF's that he was trying to bring the cat to safety after noticing him in the tree about 35 feet up. pic.twitter.com/HRWNHurYLY— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 6, 2022