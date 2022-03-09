Indy 500 Weekend: Legends Day Concert Lineup Announced

By Dani Medina

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Start your engines, Indianapolis!

One day before the 106th Indianapolis 500 kicks off, jam out with some of country music's biggest names at a new downtown Indianapolis venue. Country superstar Dierks Bentley is set to headline the show, along with performances by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Previously, the Firestone Legends Day Concert was held on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but now the party will happen in downtown Indianapolis, according to WTHR.

"Hosting the Firestone Legends Day Concert downtown will further integrate our city into the weekend and make for a great Saturday evening under the lights of downtown in a fantastic, newly renovated venue. It also allows us to make sure we will have the Indianapolis Motor Speedway properly prepared to host over 300,000 fans beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning," President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Legends Day will start off at the track so fans can meet and greet the drivers before the gates are closed early so fans can head over to the TCU Amphitheater for the show.

Tickets for the Legends Day Concert go on sale Friday (March 11) at 10 a.m. The first 500 lawn seats will cost $25 each.

