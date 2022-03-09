IRS To Open Taxpayer Assistance Centers On Saturday

By Bill Galluccio

March 9, 2022

Tax advisor helps to complete US 1040 tax form
Photo: Getty Images

This Saturday (March 12), taxpayer assistance centers in more than 30 cities across the country will be open for walk-in appointments. While the centers are open during the week and require an appointment, the IRS decided to open them on the second Saturday of March, April, and May to help ease the massive backlog of returns the agency has to process.

Taxpayers will be able to get help with any questions relating to their tax return, such as reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments or setting up direct deposit. The IRS said the centers will not accept cash payments and will not help people prepare their return for filing.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allow walk-in appointments.

"The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I'm also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance."

You can find a location near you by visiting IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.