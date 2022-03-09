IRS To Open Taxpayer Assistance Centers On Saturday

This Saturday (March 12), taxpayer assistance centers in more than 30 cities across the country will be open for walk-in appointments. While the centers are open during the week and require an appointment, the IRS decided to open them on the second Saturday of March, April, and May to help ease the massive backlog of returns the agency has to process.

Taxpayers will be able to get help with any questions relating to their tax return, such as reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments or setting up direct deposit. The IRS said the centers will not accept cash payments and will not help people prepare their return for filing.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allow walk-in appointments.

"The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I'm also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance."

You can find a location near you by visiting IRS.gov/saturdayhours.