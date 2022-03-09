Katy Perry Reveals We've Been Singing 'Firework' Wrong This Whole Time

It turns out we've been singing Katy Perry's "Firework" wrong all these years!

According to Perry, it’s “awe,” not “up” or "ah." On Sunday night’s (March 6) episode of American Idol, she revealed the news, and later she expanded on it on Instagram.

In the short clip Perry shared, we see her American Idol co-star Luke Bryan teasingly do an impression of her singing "Firework" to which Perry responded, “It’s not ‘up up up,’ and it’s not ‘ah ah ah."

“Well, what is it then, because I’ve been dying to know all these years,” Bryan replied.

Perry cleared things up by explaining “it’s ‘awe awe awe.’ ‘A-W-E.' It’s ‘awe awe awe’ everybody, get it right!”

The singer also added that it's not "Fireworks," it's "Firework."

Alongside the Idol clip, she shared a quote from a Kerouac.com article that spotlighted the time she said at the 2012 Grammys nomination concert that “Firework” was inspired by Jack Kerouac’s classic novel, On The Road.

The quote reads:

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time,” the Beat legend wrote in one of the books’ most quotable passages. “The ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes ‘Awww!"

