Katy Perry Reveals We've Been Singing 'Firework' Wrong This Whole Time

By Yashira C.

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It turns out we've been singing Katy Perry's "Firework" wrong all these years!

According to Perry, it’s “awe,” not “up” or "ah." On Sunday night’s (March 6) episode of American Idol, she revealed the news, and later she expanded on it on Instagram.

In the short clip Perry shared, we see her American Idol co-star Luke Bryan teasingly do an impression of her singing "Firework" to which Perry responded, “It’s not ‘up up up,’ and it’s not ‘ah ah ah."

“Well, what is it then, because I’ve been dying to know all these years,” Bryan replied.

Perry cleared things up by explaining “it’s ‘awe awe awe.’ ‘A-W-E.' It’s ‘awe awe awe’ everybody, get it right!”

The singer also added that it's not "Fireworks," it's "Firework."

Alongside the Idol clip, she shared a quote from a Kerouac.com article that spotlighted the time she said at the 2012 Grammys nomination concert that “Firework” was inspired by Jack Kerouac’s classic novel, On The Road.

The quote reads:

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time,” the Beat legend wrote in one of the books’ most quotable passages. “The ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes ‘Awww!"

See the post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.