Kesha Opens Up About Dolly Parton's Influence On Her Career

Kesha opened up about Dolly Parton's influence on her career in an interview for Rolling Stone.

Ten artists were asked to pay tribute to the women who have shaped their sound, provided an example, and inspired them to break down barriers. The pop star discussed how she worshiped Dolly Parton growing up, and how the country singer has been a "guiding light" for her.

"When I was a little kid, my mom came back from the chiropractor and told me, “Oh, I just saw Dolly.” And I said, “What’s Dolly?” And she was like, “Oh, the queen.” And I asked, “What are you talking about? The Queen Dolly?” Then, a couple of years later, my mom told me she had written a song that Dolly Parton had recorded called “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You).” I just thought that was the coolest thing in the world. And I still do. Dolly didn’t seem like a real human to me. It was almost like when you talk about unicorns. I remember as a little kid, it was like she was this fable, like untouchable, unhuman, just bada**."

"The very first time I ever heard her music was when we were watching 9 to 5, and that’s when I actually became aware of who she was, what she looked like, how she’s this multifaceted artist of every genre, and so funny."

Kesha recalled when she made a big move by asking Dolly to be on her album Rainbow, saying that she "wept like a baby when she said she would."

"It was a real corner turned in my mind once she said she would collaborate with me. I made a rule to not do any music — no matter how successful it could be, no matter how many people would love it — that Dolly Parton wouldn’t f*ck with. I don’t ever want to put out any music that Dolly Parton wouldn’t enjoy or listen to, or find some humor in. She’s so much of a guiding light, and she has no idea."

The singer went on to explain how she's never met Dolly in person despite talking and communicating, but it's a moment that she's very much looking forward to. If she ever gets married, she wants to do it at Dollywood, which she described as "the happiest place on earth."

"At first I just thought she was fabulous, hilarious, and obviously very, very talented. And now I realize that it’s so much more than that. Her graciousness, her generosity, and the way that she will answer any question with so much respect — but she does not let people ever get one over on her. I always ask myself, “What would Dolly Parton do?” any time I don’t know what to do or say in an interview. I want the tattoo across my wrist — like, What Would Dolly Do?" Kesha concluded.