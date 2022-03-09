Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 12-Year-Old Will Be Fired

The Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy is being fired from the force. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that she reviewed the case and determined that the officer who fired the shot violated the department's use of force directive.

None of the four officers involved in the shooting have been identified.

"I will tell you it's difficult. It's just a sickening and saddening situation all around," Outlaw said. "I rarely lose sleep over work stuff. I've lost sleep over this."

The incident occurred on March 1 while four plainclothes officers were sitting in an unmarked police car. The officers saw two juveniles riding their bicycles and recognized one of them as somebody wanted for questioning in a weapons case. They turned on their emergency lights and began to exit the vehicle when the young boy, identified as Thomas Siderio, opened fire. A single bullet went through the window of the vehicle, and one officer was injured by the broken glass.

Two officers returned fire and began chasing after Siderio. One of the officers then fired two more shots, striking the Siderio in the back. The 17-year-old that was with Siderio was taken into custody and has since been released.

While investigators recovered a 9mm gun at the scene, it is unknown if Siderio was still in possession of the firearm when he was shot.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the shooting, but no charges have been filed in the case.

"It's tragic that we have trigger-pullers as young as 12," said Outlaw. "And it's tragic that we had one of our own, again, go against everything who we say we are. There are no winners here."