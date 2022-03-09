Russell Wilson Sends Message To Seattle Fans After Blockbuster Trade

Russell Wilson sent a special message to Seattle Seahawks fans hours after being traded away to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday (March 8).

"SEATTLE, I love you. Forever Grateful. #3," Wilson posted on his verified Twitter account Wednesday (March 9).

Wilson had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Seahawks after being selected in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and quickly emerging as a franchise quarterback, leading Seattle to its only Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported news of the trade on Tuesday.

"Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval," Schefter tweeted.