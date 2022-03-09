Russell Wilson Sends Message To Seattle Fans After Blockbuster Trade

By Jason Hall

March 9, 2022

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Getty Images

Russell Wilson sent a special message to Seattle Seahawks fans hours after being traded away to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday (March 8).

"SEATTLE, I love you. Forever Grateful. #3," Wilson posted on his verified Twitter account Wednesday (March 9).

Wilson had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Seahawks after being selected in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and quickly emerging as a franchise quarterback, leading Seattle to its only Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported news of the trade on Tuesday.

"Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval," Schefter tweeted.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Seahawks will receive "a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players," which includes former first-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Schefter also reported Lock's involvement in the trade, as well as defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who he noted the Broncos considered "a locker-room leader."

CBS Sports' Allan Bell reports tight end Noah Fant was the third player involved in the trade, which also includes two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round draft pick.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported the Broncos were included in a list of teams Wilson said he would waive his no-trade clause for ahead of the reported deal.

The Broncos' verified Twitter account shared a gif of the 'Wilson' volleyball from the film Cast Away shortly after news broke of the reported trade.

Wilson provides the Broncos with their first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning, who retired in 2016.

Wilson was the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the 2015 NFL passer rating leader, the 2017 NFL passing touchdowns leader and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also recording 183 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts in 2021.

