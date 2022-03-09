The Black Keys Drop New Song 'Wild Child,' Announce New Album

The Black Keys have returned with new music and not only shared a brand new song, "Wild Child," but the band also announced their forthcoming new album Dropout Boogie.

In "Wild Child," the band's Dan Auerbach sings in the chorus, "Wild child/ You got me runnin’ through the turnstile/ Baby girl, we better make it worthwhile/ You’re gonna get my love today."

The new song also comes with an accompanying music video directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Bryan Schlam. The visual sees Auerbach and Patrick Carney as two new employees at a high school — Carney as the school chef and Auerbach as the janitor — on a mission to connect to their "blue collar roots for the album." Watch the official "Wild Child" music video below.