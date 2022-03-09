The Black Keys Drop New Song 'Wild Child,' Announce New Album
By Taylor Fields
March 10, 2022
The Black Keys have returned with new music and not only shared a brand new song, "Wild Child," but the band also announced their forthcoming new album Dropout Boogie.
In "Wild Child," the band's Dan Auerbach sings in the chorus, "Wild child/ You got me runnin’ through the turnstile/ Baby girl, we better make it worthwhile/ You’re gonna get my love today."
The new song also comes with an accompanying music video directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Bryan Schlam. The visual sees Auerbach and Patrick Carney as two new employees at a high school — Carney as the school chef and Auerbach as the janitor — on a mission to connect to their "blue collar roots for the album." Watch the official "Wild Child" music video below.
Dropout Boogie is The Black Keys' 11th full-length studio album following last year's Delta Kream, and features collaborations with ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons, Reigning Sound's Greg Cartright and producer Angelo Petraglia. The album will be released this spring on May 13th, just a day before the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album The Big Coverup.
The Black Keys and Billy Gibbons collab has been a long time coming as the two first jammed out together over ten years ago in Los Angeles. As Carney explained, "We never even really wrote one song–we just had some ideas we put down. We really just wanted to hang out with him. We stayed in touch, and Dan invited him to the studio once we started working on this album."
Dan Auerbach added explained of their other collaborators, "Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more. I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys, so we decided we’d give it a shot. It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time."