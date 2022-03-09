This Is The Best Bakery In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
March 9, 2022
A Cambridge bakery is being credited as the best in the Bay State.
Mashed.com compiled a list of the bes bakery in every state, which lists Sofra Bakery as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"The menu here is exceptional, with the exceptional croissants along with the Date Turmeric Roll, filled with dates and cinnamon, doused in cream cheese icing," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "And with offerings like that, it's no wonder fans have said it's the best pastry they've ever had."
Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state:
- Alabama- JoZettie's Cupcakes
- Alaska- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Arizona- Squarz
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
- Connecticut- Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery
- Florida- B Bistro + Bakery
- Georgia- Root Baking Co.
- Hawaii- Liliha Bakery
- Idaho- Janjou Patisserie
- Illinois- Lost Larson
- Indiana- Amelia's Bread
- Iowa- Jaarsma Bakery
- Kansas- Wheatfields Bakery
- Kentucky- Bluegrass Baking Company
- Louisiana- Willa Jean
- Maine- Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Harmony Bakery
- Massachusetts- Sofra Bakery
- Michigan- Sister Pie
- Minnesota- Sun Street Breads
- Mississippi- Sugaree's Bakery
- Missouri- Nathaniel Reid Bakery
- Montana- Black Cat Bake Shop
- Nebraska- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Freed's Bakery
- New Hampshire- Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Balthazar Bakery
- New Mexico- Golden Crown Panaderia
- New York- Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Nichole's Fine Pastry
- Ohio- Boosalis Baking & Cafe
- Oklahoma- Pie Junkie
- Oregon- Ken's Artisan Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Essen Bakery
- Rhode Island- Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
- South Carolina- Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- CH Patisserie
- Tennessee- Muddy's Bake Shop
- Texas- Mi Tierra Café y Panadería
- Utah- Fillings & Emulsions
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Blackbird Bakery
- Washington- Le Panier
- West Virginia- Sokolata
- Wisconsin- Batch Bakehouse
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery