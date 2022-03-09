This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Aurora

By Zuri Anderson

March 9, 2022

Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people having fun together at cool vintage pub - Focus on middle pint glass - High iso image
Photo: Getty Images

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Colorado, so where can you find the best one in Aurora? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

The Hideaway Lounge!

Located at 2627 S Parker Rd, this cocktail bar has 4 stars from 80 reviews. Hideaway has an enticing menu of mixed drinks, shots, draft beers, and more. They also have specials every day except weekends, and a nice menu featuring burgers, wings, and other small bites.

Yelp reviewer Jessie W. described her experience at Hideaway:

"Fabulous, conscientious staff with a dynamite cook. I wholeheartedly recommend the hamburger and the shrimp kabobs ( which I order repeatedly ). This IS a dive so please don't expect any other sort of ambiance but the cuisine is on point and the clientele are chill and diverse."

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in the Aurora area, according to Yelp:

  1. The Hideaway Lounge
  2. Union Lodge No. 1
  3. 54thirty
  4. Upstairs Circus LoDo
  5. The 1UP Arcade Bar (Greenwood)
  6. Resolute Brewing Company
  7. Honey Elixir Bar
  8. Parkway Bar & Grill
  9. Bull & Bush
  10. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.