This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Aurora

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Colorado, so where can you find the best one in Aurora? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

The Hideaway Lounge!

Located at 2627 S Parker Rd, this cocktail bar has 4 stars from 80 reviews. Hideaway has an enticing menu of mixed drinks, shots, draft beers, and more. They also have specials every day except weekends, and a nice menu featuring burgers, wings, and other small bites.