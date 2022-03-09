Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Bombing A Maternity Hospital In Mariupol

By Bill Galluccio

March 9, 2022

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Ukraine have accused Russian forces of dropping bombs on a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol. Authorities said that at least 17 people were injured in the bombing but cautioned that those numbers are preliminary.

"The destruction is enormous. The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed. Information on casualties is being clarified," the Mariupol City Council said in a video of the destruction, according to CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that children are buried under the wreckage of the hospital as rescuers desperately search for any survivors. He also shared a video showing the destruction caused by the attack.

"Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity." Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Roman Hryshchuk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, also tweeted a video of the destruction and urged Western nations to enact a no-fly zone over the country and send them anti-aircraft weapons so they can defend themsevles against Russian airstrikes.

"10 minutes ago, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol," he wrote.

"Russians are bombing hospitals, houses, churches. Just send us jets to stop this madness! Give us AA weapons! #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine," he added in a follow-up tweet.

