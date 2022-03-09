Young Thug Reveals When He Plans To Retire

Young Thug is at the top of his game right now. After having his own commercial success with recent releases like his PUNK album, the Georgia native is focused on uplifting other artists on his Young Stoner Life imprint like Gunna. Although he's nowhere near done with music just yet, Thugger has formally hinted on when he may hang it all up for good.

During an interview for Billboard's new cover story published Wednesday, March 9, the "Best Friend" rapper, alongside Gunna, responded to Hip-Hop Editor Carl Lamarre's question about his plan for retirement. Thugger explained that he doesn't want to reach a certain age and still be rapping the way he is today. He doesn't specify an exact age but does refer to the "45 or 50" range. He also asserted that he wants to attend to his other businesses and spend more time with his family later on down the road.

"I just don’t want to be a certain age and still rapping," Young Thug explained. "I’d rather start doing a different thing. It ain’t even about nobody else, it’s just about me and my integrity and how I want to be looked at. Why would I be 45 or 50 years old trying to record albums? When I’m 50 years old, I know 80% of the world is motherf**king 15 to 24. What the f**k am I trying to make an album at 50 for? Why? I’ll sell a song to Chanel when I’m 45 or 50. I’ll send three or four songs to Balmain. As far as trying to rap, f**k no, I ain’t doing it. It’s not [that I have] a problem with it, it’s a problem with me doing it. I don’t want to do it at that point. I got other business and other s**t to be doing. I got kids that gonna need more attention from me in 10 years."