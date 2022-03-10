Bears 'Closing In' On Trade Involving Khalil Mack: Report

The Chicago Bears are reportedly "closing in" on a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers involving former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, sources confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Bears are closing in on a trade of star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, sending him to the Los Angeles Chargers for prime draft pick compensation," Rapoport tweeted. "The compensation The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive."

Rapoport confirmed the Bears would receive a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and that the Chargers would take on the full $63.9 million remaining on Mack's contract.