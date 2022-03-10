Billy Joel Will Not Be Involved With His Upcoming Biopic

It's been confirmed that there is a Billy Joel biopic in the works. However, according to Variety, he will not be involved and hasn’t granted them the rights to his music, name/likeness, or life story for the project.

Piano Man is being developed at Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios, with Adam Rippon set to write and direct the inside look at the musician’s early life. Despite Joel's noninvolvement, the studio has acquired the life rights to Joel’s first manager Irwin Mazur, who managed him from 1965 to 1972. "Piano Man" was released in 1973.

Of the film, Mazur said: “What a dream come true! These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band, The Hassles, into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter, and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today.”

Adam Ripp’s father, Artie Ripp, signed Joel to his first solo record deal and produced his debut album Cold Spring Harbor. “Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was four years old; his music is ingrained in my DNA and it’s been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man,” said Ripp.

The "Vienna" singer is still touring and has 13 studio albums under his belt, the last being 2001’s "Fantasies & Delusions."