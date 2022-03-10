Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby.

They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge gated community and noticed a strong smell of coffee coming from the bathroom. When they entered the bathroom, they found that the tub had been filled with concrete and covered with coffee grounds. As officers chipped away the concrete, they discovered a body that had been decaying for some time.

Neighbors were shocked to learn about the gruesome murder.

“I think it’s just absolutely terrible that that happened,” Sydney Holst, a Hawaii Loa Ridge resident, told KFVE. “I mean, we’ve never had a serious crime like this happen before.”

Officers went to the home the day before and spoke with a 23-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron, who claimed to live there. Officers allowed Baron and 34-year-old Scott Hannon to leave after determining there was no evidence of foul play.

Investigators later learned that Baron had been in a romantic relationship with Ruby, who owned the house. After discovering the body, officers tried to locate Baron and Hannon but learned they had fled the state.

The Honolulu Police Department reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and worked with the Los Angeles Police Department to track down the pair.

Baron was located in Anaheim, hiding in the crawl space of a Greyhound bus that was heading to Mexico. Hannon was taken into custody at an intersection in Inglewood.

Both men were denied bail and are awaiting extradition to Hawaii to face murder charges.