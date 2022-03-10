Child Molestation Victim Rescued As Youth Minister Faces Child Porn Charges

Authorities in Georgia arrested seven people, including a youth minister, on charges related to making and disturbing child pornography. The victims ranged in age from 2 to 12. The Floyd County Police Department also said they rescued a child from the home of 25-year-old Austin Perkins.

"The child had no family or support and had been taken in by (Perkins) for care," Sgt. Chris Fincher said. "The juvenile who was rescued by police was living with (Perkins) who was coaching the child about how to act in videos and also engaging in acts of child molestation."

Investigators said they are following up with the church to see if Perkins may have victimized other children during his time as a youth minister.

Five other adults and a teenager were also nabbed during the two-day sting. The adults were identified as Tyler Johnson, 22, Joab Stewart, 24, Richard Castleman, 26, Jason Gass, 27, and Jackie Steve Autry, 65. They are facing various charges relating to child pornography and illegal drugs.

Officials said that they uncovered millions of files on child pornography during a search of the suspects' computers. They noted that some of the files were made locally and then distributed online.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

"These were innocent children in a bad place," Fincher said. "We're going to try and get them help in the best way we can."