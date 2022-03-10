Florence + The Machine's 'My Love' Music Video Will Give You 'Dance Fever'

Florence + the Machine has been teasing her new upcoming album by releasing a few new songs over the last few weeks, and the music is continuing with another new song called "My Love." And in addition to the track, Florence also confirmed her new project, titled Dance Fever, which is set for release on May 13th.

"My Love" follows the previously-released "King" and "Heaven Is Here," and she sings in the chorus, "So tell me where to put my love/ Do I wait for time to do what it does?/ I don't know where to put my love."

The new song also comes with an accompanying music video directed by Autumn de Wilde, which sees Florence dressed in a gorgeous gold dress (complete with golden crown) as she performs to a 1960s-esque room of sedentary people. Watch the official "My Love" music video above.

Dance Fever follows 2018's High As Hope and was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic. The record was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

According to a press release, "Just before the pandemic Florence had become fascinated by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people — sometimes thousands — danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death. The imagery resonated with Florence, who had been touring nonstop for more than a decade, and in lockdown felt oddly prescient." And, the concept helped inspire Dance Fever, was draws influences from dance, folk, and '70s Iggy Pop, as well as Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris.