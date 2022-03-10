High School Coach Suspended For Restraining Girl Who Brought Gun To School

The athletic director at Tri-Cities High School in Georgia is fighting a suspension stemming from an incident last year in which he restrained a female student who brought a loaded gun to school.

Last summer, Kenneth Miller was called into a meeting with the school's principal to discuss reports that students were bringing guns to campus.

Later that day, Miller and a group of police officers confronted an aggressive female student who was acting belligerent. During the confrontation, the student struck Miller with a stapler. He responded by restraining her until officers took her into custody.

When the officers searched the girl's backpack, they found a loaded gun. They had no knowledge she had a gun in her bag before they confronted her.

Miller was initially fired for his actions, but the school board reversed the decision and instead suspended him. The Fulton County School District issued a statement defending the decision to suspend Miller, who remains on paid administrative leave while he appeals.

"The district administration does not support Mr. Miller's actions relating to this event and believes his conduct failed to meet the professional expectations it has for employees. Mr. Miller inappropriately intervened in a student matter being handled by school administrators and law enforcement. Mr. Miller acted outside of the scope of his authority and responsibilities," the district said

Miller said he is fighting the suspension because he believes he did nothing wrong.

"I don't feel like I did anything wrong," Miller told WLTX. "I only adhered to what Fulton County School Board Policy says you're allowed to do."