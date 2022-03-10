Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans On Tour

By Yashira C.

March 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber shared some heartfelt words with fans at one of his latest tour stops. The singer shared a clip to TikTok of the full speech, explaining the vision for his Justice tour.

"We wanted this tour to represent equality for all. That just means no matter what you look like, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what you do or what your job is, there's nobody that is better than anybody else. You guys need to hear that tonight. I know I gotta hear that tonight," the 'Love Yourself' singer said. In a world where there's so much "competition," "belittling," and "division," Bieber wanted to let his fans know that "this tour is about unity and collectively coming together."

He then went on to thank the concert attendees for coming to his show, this one being his first of two stops in LA. Bieber began his Justice world tour starting on February 18th in San Diego, California in support of his album of the same. Released in 2021, the album includes the tracks "Ghost" and "Peaches." The tour will be stopping at most major North American cities from now through the summer, then it will hit Europe, South America, Asia, and more.

Watch the full video below.

@justinbieber

Take me as I am 🎥: @evanpaterakis

♬ original sound - Justin Bieber
