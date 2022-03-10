St. Patrick's Day Events Happening Around Louisville

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner and many places around Louisville are celebrating. The holiday lands on a Thursday this year, but a lot of events are happening this weekend.

Here are some St. Patrick's Day events happening in Louisville starting this weekend, according to WLKY:

Parade

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Louisville will take place the weekend before the holiday, on Saturday, March 12th at 3 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Broadway and Baxter. It will head down Baxter to Bardstown and end at Windsor Place.

Blessing of the Beer

On Thursday, March 10th from 2 to 7 p.m., you can join in a blessing of the beers at a brewery in preparation for the St. Patrick's Day parade. It will take place at Goodwood Taproom at 636 E. Main Street.

Tappin' of the Keg

Join the fun at O' Shea's Irish Pub at 956 Baxter Avenue on Thursday, March 10th. The event Facebook page says, "Join us for this fun and unique event, after all, blessed beer taste better. There will be a few Irish blessings, Irish songs, then we drink and celebrate."

Here's a list of local Irish bar you can celebrate at on the big day: