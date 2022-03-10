A year ago it was revealed that Tom Morello was serving as executive music producer on an upcoming Netflix film called Metal Lords. Now, he's sharing the movie's first trailer.

As the synopsis explains, the story follows two kids who "start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're ever going to win the Battle of the Bands."

Metal Lords was written and co-produced by Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist). Weiss' GoT partner David Benioff served as an executive producer. The movie stars Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma), and Adrian Greensmith in his feature debut.

“I grew up in a small, cloistered, conservative suburb where my musical tastes ran against the grain of almost everybody else in school and certainly all of the teachers, so this is something I can very much relate to,” the Rage Against the Machine guitarist told Billboard. “It’s a story of kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they? For me, it harmonizes in a lot of ways with the real story of so many kids who are locked in these suburban hells and the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock and roll music. The music shows a way to transcend this stifled daily existence, to try to be something better, be something more authentic and true than what’s handed to you by your surroundings.”

Morello also opened up about advising the actors during a rehearsal for their Battle of the Bands scene. “It doesn’t matter the accuracy of your cymbal hits. You just have to go f**king berserk the entire time,” he explained. “That’s metal! Don’t worry about the rest. Kick my a** with your facial expressions, which should be, at a minimum, Neanderthal-like and at a maximum, like you’re just in some sort of roiling pain and never stop doing that. Your face should always look like you’re an enraged barbarian.”

Metal Lords is out April 8. See its first trailer, courtesy of Morello, below.