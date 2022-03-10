Watch Flea Join Red Hot Chili Peppers Hater Nick Cave Onstage

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis surprised fans at The Shrine in Los Angeles last night when they brought Flea out to play bass on "We No Who U R" off The Bad Seeds' 2012 album Push the Sky Away.

See fan footage of the performance above.

After the set, Ellis shared a photo of himself and Flea on Instagram, captioning the post with kind words. “Flea, beautiful brother. So wonderful to have you on stage tonight in Los Angeles with me and Nick at The Shrine," he wrote. "Can feel the soul pour out of you on stage.”

The two have a great relationship already and performed a whole concert together at Paris’ Le Trianon in 2014; however, it's surprising to see Flea share the stage with Cave, who's publicly trashed the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2006, The Guardian published a review of RHCP's Stadium Arcadium with a nasty quote from the singer-songwriter. “I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the f**k is this garbage?’,” Cave is reported to have said in 2004. “And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Flea later responded to the comments in the most Flea way possible. “For a second that hurt my feelings because I love Nick Cave. I have all of his records. I don’t care if Nick Cave hates my band because his music means everything to me because he is one of my favorite songwriters and singers and musicians of all time. I love all the incarnations of the Bad Seeds," he wrote on his website. "But it only hurt my feelings for a second because my love is bigger than all that s**t, and if he thinks my band is lame that’s OK.”